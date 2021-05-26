Charlyn K. Watch, age 71 of Tecumseh, Mich. passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Provincial House of Adrian. She was born July 7, 1949 in Adrian, Mich. to Robert and Jennie (Dowling) Gentz. Charlyn graduated from Adrian High School in 1967 and then went on to earn degrees from Eastern Michigan University and Wayne State University specializing in 18th and 19th Century English Literature, Spanish and Linguistics. Char worked for Wayne State University as a librarian. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry, learning different languages, loved watching birds and could play many different musical instruments, including the guitar and flute.