NEWTOWN, PA — KVK-Tech, Inc. (KVK) and its affiliate Penn Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS) have announced that they have appointed Rahul Sareen as Corporate Head of Quality. Mr. Sareen brings more than 24 years of pharma industry experience to the company. He most recently served as the VP, Head of Global Quality Operations for Jubilant Pharma. He also had several leadership roles including Arrow Laboratories Australia, Watson Pharma, and Sun Pharma.