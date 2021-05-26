Cancel
Celebrities

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

By Alexis Camarena
US Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 36-year-old donned a simple black tube top and edgy, wide-leg leather pants for a night out with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on May 21, 2021. She topped off the look with a protective face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.usmagazine.com
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
