About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The Kardashian-Jenner’s are not only reality TV icons, but businesswomen with extensive real estate portfolios. See pics of all their Los Angeles mansions!. When it comes to real estate, the KarJenner sisters don’t mess around! From 23-year-old Kylie Jenner‘s $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, to her big sister Kim Kardashian‘s very uniquely designed home in Calabasas, the reality TV stars own some of the most beautiful properties in Los Angeles. Most recently, it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Kris Jenner, 65, purchased side-by-side mansions on a three-acre plot of land located in Hidden Hills! In new photos, which surfaced on April 30, construction was underway on the properties of the two mega mansions that were built in 2020.