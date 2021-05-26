About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

It's a fact (it's not, don't look it up—just go with it): reality TV was born in the early-aughts. It's easy to forget that reality television as we know it hasn't actually been around as long as basically every other TV genre because there are so! many! great! reality shows! out there right now. From reality competition shows like American Idol and The Voice, to fly-on-the-wall programs like The Real Housewives or Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we are *blessed*. Don't even get me started on The Bachelor/ette.