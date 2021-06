In 1906, Wenatchee Daily World publisher Rufus Woods called together all the owners of cars in the Wenatchee Valley and had them park on Western Avenue. The dirt road snakes its way south in the distance.

The scene on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 is along Western Avenue at the intersection of Orchard Avenue.

