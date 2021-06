Flower Mound's Neighborhood Walmart, located at 2800 Flower Mound Road, is undergoing a 10-week renovation project, according to the store manager. It will be remodeling the floor, completing a paint job and relocating the beer and wine department. In addition, the store will expand its deli meats and cheese selection and extend the bakery. The Neighborhood Walmart will remain open throughout the renovations, which are expected to be completed in mid-August. 972-538-0355. www.walmart.com.