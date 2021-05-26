Cancel
Morris commissioners salute six area veterans in Memorial Day ceremony

By Kevin Coughlin
morristowngreen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year’s hiatus for the pandemic, the Morris County Commissioners on Wednesday resumed their tradition of honoring area veterans ahead of Memorial Day. The ceremony was livestreamed from the lawn of the Morris County Courthouse, where a small crowd of dignitaries watched officials bestow medals to William O’Connor of Morristown, Sara Vasso (represented by her husband) of Morris Township, George Macchia of Chatham, Joseph Ellis of Lake Hopatcong, Evan Ruggiero of Parsippany and Christopher Anderson of Mt. Arlington.

Netcong, NJmypaperonline.com

Netcong VFW Post 2347 Needs Help

Do you value your freedom? Then thank a vet by supporting the oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization in Morris County, Post 2347. “Our roots go back almost eight decades,” said Steven Niblett, the post commander. “The VFW here in Netcong was formed in 1943 during the WWII, and it has served veterans, and the local Netcong area since then.”
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Retired educators to meet

The Morris County Retirees Education Association will hold their June meeting and Scholarship Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 9, at The Birchwood Manor, Jefferson Road, Whippany. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. to be followed by the awards luncheon at noon. Donations to the Interfaith Food Pantry will be...
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

County College of Morris to recognize culinary students with disabilities and dual enrolled high schoolers with special graduation ceremony

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – County College of Morris (CCM) will be celebrating the success of two special groups of students to recognize their accomplishments that included participating in the launch of the college’s new Food Truck Entrepreneur class. A total of eight students will be recognized for completing...
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A woman was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Morris Township Monday morning. At around 4:39 a.m., Morris & Essex Line train 6602, which departed Dover at 4:16 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 5:44 a.m., struck and fatally injured Jane Siegel, 61, of Morristown in the vicinity of Kahn Road, which is between Convent Station and Morristown, NJ Transit Spokesperson Everett Merrill said.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town: 1:00-3:00pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week t o locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Surrogate releases first ever annual report

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling is proud to announce that she has released the first ever Morris County Surrogate’s Office Annual Report. This Annual Report is being introduced as part of Surrogate Darling’s promise to inform the citizens of Morris County of the functions and...
Morristown, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Mayor presents Morristown budget that sees increased offset by lower county, school taxes

MORRISTOWN - A 2021 $43.7 million municipal budget presented by Mayor Timothy Dougherty at the Tuesday, May 11 Town Council meeting shows a 1.8 cent tax rate increase per $100 assessed valuation, but reductions in school and county taxes will help offset the costs with no reduction services and no layoffs, despite ongoing going pressures due to Covid, Mayor Timothy Dougherty told the council.
Randolph, NJnewjerseyhills.com

WHAT'S HAPPENING?

Editor’s note: To have your event posted in this section, please email Co-Publisher Liz Parker at eparker@newjerseyhills.com or Editor P.C. Robinson at probinson@newjerseyhills.com. ART EXHIBITS. Natural Essence-Motion Perceived, through Aug. 15, the Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. The exhibition, on view in the Main Gallery, will feature works...
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

The 200 Club of Morris County awards college scholarships

The 200 Club of Morris County has awarded $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors who are family members of first responders or training to become first responders. • Evangeline A. Veletto, of Long Valley, a senior at West Morris Central High School, who has participated in several extra-curricular activities at school, including FBLA President, Peer Tutor, Religious Education Aide, high school soccer and high school lacrosse. She has applied to Penn State University, University of Connecticut and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Chatham, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Chatham High Key Club members package 25,000 meals for the needy

CHATHAM - The Chatham High School Key Club held its fifth annual Outreach meal packing event on May 1. It's their largest event of the year. After months of hard work and dedication, the club raised enough funds to successfully pull off this event yet again. Key Club members gathered in the Chatham High School cafeteria to package meals for those in need.
Morris County, NJmypaperonline.com

The 200 Club of Morris County announces its 50th Golden Celebration!

The 200 Club of Morris County invites the public to celebrate its 50th year of supporting Morris County first responders from Fire, local Police, New Jersey State Police departments and Emergency Medical Technician services on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany starting at 5:45pm, President Jim Rizzo presiding.