Morris commissioners salute six area veterans in Memorial Day ceremony

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A woman was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Morris Township Monday morning. At around 4:39 a.m., Morris & Essex Line train 6602, which departed Dover at 4:16 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 5:44 a.m., struck and fatally injured Jane Siegel, 61, of Morristown in the vicinity of Kahn Road, which is between Convent Station and Morristown, NJ Transit Spokesperson Everett Merrill said.