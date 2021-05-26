Morris commissioners salute six area veterans in Memorial Day ceremony
After a year’s hiatus for the pandemic, the Morris County Commissioners on Wednesday resumed their tradition of honoring area veterans ahead of Memorial Day. The ceremony was livestreamed from the lawn of the Morris County Courthouse, where a small crowd of dignitaries watched officials bestow medals to William O’Connor of Morristown, Sara Vasso (represented by her husband) of Morris Township, George Macchia of Chatham, Joseph Ellis of Lake Hopatcong, Evan Ruggiero of Parsippany and Christopher Anderson of Mt. Arlington.morristowngreen.com