As we close out Asian American Pacific Islander American (AAPI) Heritage Month this year, we pay tribute to the generations of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and continue to contribute to our country’s future success. The AAPI community makes up about 7% of the total U.S. population and is projected to be the nation’s largest immigrant group by the middle of this century, according to the Pew Research Center. In light of recent increases in Asian hate crimes across the country, including in Los Angeles County where Asian hate crimes increased by 114% over the past year, it is important to highlight the contributions the AAPI community has made and continues to make.