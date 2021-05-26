Testimony of Qubilah Huddleston, Education Policy Analyst at the Joint Public Oversight Hearing on the District’s Public Education System After the COVID-19 Pandemic DC Council Special Committee on COVID-10 Pandemic Recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, a plan that will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups. The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools, Newsom’s...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO