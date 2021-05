NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, May 21, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to close Route 104 at the Route 146 overpass for installation of new beams for the structurally deficient Farnum Pike Bridge. The closure is schedule to begin at 8 p.m. and run through 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Drivers will be expected to follow a detour by taking Route 146 North and reversing direction at the Pound Hill Road exit to return to Route 104 via Route 146 South. The bridge replacement is part of a $13.9 million project expected to be complete next year.