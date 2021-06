Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:. Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in its Community Services Spotlight series on Wednesday, June 2, at 10:00 AM. In the spotlight will be Wings for Success. Wings for Success is a Chester County-based nonprofit organization providing apparel, advice, and advocacy to women in the community since 1997. Their trained volunteer stylists will help you put together appropriate outfits for an interview or for other employment needs. And a phone or video conference call with an experienced volunteer can help you enhance and develop the tools, skills, and confidence you need to be successful in today’s job market. All their services are offered free of charge. Learn more in this free presentation. Jill Laufenberg, Executive Director of Wings for Success, will be the speaker. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/wings-for-success or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.