Laugh Camp Comedy Club presented by Actor’s Theater of Minnesota brings stand up comedy to Saint Paul every Friday and Saturday night. All tickets will be reserved style seating. You and your party will have your own table(s) with no more than four people to a table. All tables will maintain social distancing 6ft apart standards. Masks are required. A minimum purchase of 2 tickets is required. HEADLINER TOMMY THOMPSON Funny man Tommy Thompson has a brand of comedy that is as unique as he is. His emphatic delivery and high energy makes him fun to see time and again. He dishes out the laughs with a distinct style that will make you leave his show feeling exhausted. With Tommy's story telling perspective you will laugh non-stop. He is too funny not too! This young comedian has all the skills to entertain any crowd. EMCEE CAROLYN BLOMBERG Carolyn Blomberg has been a comedian in the Twin Cities for 10 years. She started in standup, became a paramedic, quit that and then got into improv. Now she's back doing standup comedy and she's also a professional makeup artist. Comics/Service Industry/Performing Arts Industry: Available at the door only, if you provide proof that you are a comic, or work in the service or performing arts industry you are eligible for a $10 ticket! Limited quantity so it is strongly suggested to be in line at house open.