Europa League final LIVE - Villarreal vs Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting his FIRST trophy as Red Devils boss in Gdansk but has three-time winner and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery in his way

When Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta as manager, one of the reasons was because of the belief that his very personality would restore spark and spike to a drifting club. These were the qualities that were most missing from Thursday’s Europa League elimination, and his worst moment yet. It is difficult to think of a more passive display from a side urgently needing a goal in a big continental tie than what Arsenal put out in the first half. This drab reality remains the biggest problem from this defeat, even more than the elimination, and the likelihood that the club will...