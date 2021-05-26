Europa League final LIVE - Villarreal vs Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting his FIRST trophy as Red Devils boss in Gdansk but has three-time winner and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery in his way
Manchester United will look to secure their first trophy since 2017 - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first in charge - when they face Villarreal in the Europa League final. United's last taste of silverware success came in the same competition under Jose Mourinho, with a 2-0 win over Ajax sealing their triumph, and current boss Solskjaer will hope for a similar outcome tonight.www.chatsports.com