newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Europa League final LIVE - Villarreal vs Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting his FIRST trophy as Red Devils boss in Gdansk but has three-time winner and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery in his way

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United will look to secure their first trophy since 2017 - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first in charge - when they face Villarreal in the Europa League final. United's last taste of silverware success came in the same competition under Jose Mourinho, with a 2-0 win over Ajax sealing their triumph, and current boss Solskjaer will hope for a similar outcome tonight.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Arsenal#Ajax#The Europa League#Trophy#Silverware Success#Gdansk#Face#Spring#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
AFC Ajax
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAinews.co.uk

Next Arsenal manager: Pressure on Mikel Arteta after Unai Emery ‘outsmarts’ his replacement to reach final

Despite finishing last season a distant eighth in the Premier League, Arsenal still ended the campaign with silverware when beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final. This time around, there will be no such gloss to apply over a season to forget. Out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage, down in ninth in the Premier League, there will be no trophy lifted by Arsenal this month – and potentially no European football at all next year.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Mikel Arteta confident he is right man to return Arsenal to glory days

Mikel Arteta insists he is still the man to lead Arsenal back to glory despite his side failing to reach the Europa League final after being eliminated by Villarreal. The Gunners face a first season without European football in 25 years after drawing a blank in their semi-final second leg against Villarreal.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery: We can nullify Man Utd strengths

Villarreal coach Unai Emery insists Manchester United hold no fears ahead of the Europa League final. Villarreal have reached the final after seeing off Emery's former club Arsenal. Emery said: "I am satisfied and proud. Satisfied with the job that we have done and proud of the project that we...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Mikel Arteta must provide aimless Arsenal with spark and spike to avoid same fate as Unai Emery

When Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta as manager, one of the reasons was because of the belief that his very personality would restore spark and spike to a drifting club. These were the qualities that were most missing from Thursday’s Europa League elimination, and his worst moment yet. It is difficult to think of a more passive display from a side urgently needing a goal in a big continental tie than what Arsenal put out in the first half. This drab reality remains the biggest problem from this defeat, even more than the elimination, and the likelihood that the club will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta is under huge pressure after being 'outsmarted' by Unai Emery, warns Martin Keown as he rips into 'lost' Arsenal, insisting they 'didn't turn up' in Europa League semi-final defeat

Mikel Arteta was warned he is now under enormous pressure after Arsenal crashed out of Europe against Villarreal. Arteta insisted he still has faith in his ability to manage Arsenal, but is braced for the focus on his future to ramp up following his side's woeful exit. Trailing 2-1 from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Arsenal Vs Villarreal: Prediction, Team News, Stream And Odds

With dreams of European silverware still very much alive, Arsenal welcome Villarreal to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday. Unai Emery's Villarreal travels to north London boasting a 2-1 lead from the first leg, with Nicholas Pepe's penalty giving the Gunners hope following goals from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol.
MLSonefootball.com

Our 3️⃣ points as Unai Emery kicks embarrassing Arsenal out of Europe

Arsenal faced an embarrassing Europa League semi-final exit at the hands of Villarreal – and former manager Unai Emery – on Thursday. The Gunners were unable to recover from their 2-1 first-leg defeat with a dismal home performance, with Villarreal progressing to their first European final in history. Here are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta maintains he is the right man to lead Arsenal despite Europa League exit to Unai Emery's Villarreal leaving the Gunners likely to miss out on Europe for first time in 25 years... and claims he 'wouldn't be sitting here' if he thought otherwise

Mikel Arteta insists he is still the man to lead Arsenal back to glory despite his side failing to reach the Europa League final after being eliminated by Villarreal. The Gunners face a first season without European football in 25 years after drawing a blank in their semi-final second leg against Villarreal.