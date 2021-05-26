newsbreak-logo
Tim Fielder Discusses New Graphic Novel, 'Infinitum: An Afrofuturist Tale'

By LaShawn Hudson
WABE
WABE
 3 days ago
An Afrofuturism giant, who is known for his creative and thought-provoking work on paper and on canvas, defines Afrofuturism in different ways. "It can be a form of thought; it can be a form of art; it can be a form of exercising one's political thought; it can also be a form of liberating oneself from oppression that is the macro of the sense of Afrofuturism. For me, on a micro-level: Black people in spaceships," said Tim Fielder.

