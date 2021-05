I imagine at some time during our lives some of us look at the stages of aging and how we perceive them. For example, when we're about 3 - 7, the one-half a year is important. We want to feel older so we say our age is 4 and one-half or six and one-half. Yes, we want to be older but for no particular reason. We arrive in our teens and we want to immediately become older so we can drive, drink a beer and make our own decisions.