Plans for yet another big office building are inching forward in Hollywood, according to an initial study published by the City of Los Angeles. Just over one year ago, the Cooper Family and Plus Development announced their intent to build an eight-story edifice at 1235 N. Vine Street. The proposed structure, slated for a currently empty site, would include 109,000 square feet of offices atop 7,960 square feet of ground-floor retail spaces. Plans also call for a 235-garage with four subsurface levels and two fully-enclosed podium levels.