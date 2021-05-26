Cancel
Business

London-based ForeMedia Group Plc Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

By Tabitha Berg
enewschannels.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiving Young Talented Creators and SMEs a Chance to Export and Create a Global Market for Commercially Viable Afro-Centric Content. (LONDON, U.K.) — NEWS: Pioneering London-based ForeMedia Group Plc (an international company well known for its top-rated extensive media and entertainment operations in Nigeria and United Kingdom, along with delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment to audiences worldwide), is delighted to announce that it is building the first digital ecosystem for talented entertainment creators in sub-Saharan Africa.

enewschannels.com
