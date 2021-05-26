CP Communications and Red House Streaming Studios Boosts Production Value for The Laugh Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Music is a powerful thing. Not only does it help people of all ages preserve and enjoy memories, but studies have shown that music can help manage conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, while reducing depression and anxiety in older adults. GrandPad announced today that it is now easier than ever for elderly seniors to enjoy the benefits of music with the launch of new music features, including a proprietary radio station for seniors called GrandPad Radio, and a streaming radio app.