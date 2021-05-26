Firefighter pay and fuels treatments were discussed in Senate hearing today

Merkley to Hold Remote Town Hall for Lincoln County. Town hall will be June 3, accessible by computer, mobile device, or telephone. Portland, OR – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on Thursday, June 3, will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Lincoln County. He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America. “Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions—even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”