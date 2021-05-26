Cancel
Brothers Osborne: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

WOUB
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Since last year, many musicians have had...

woub.org
Distractify

John From Brothers Osborne Met His Significant Other Years Ago — What About T.J.?

One of the most talked-about formations in country music, Brothers Osborne earned renown with their exceptional singing and songwriting skills and strong stage presence. Growing up in Deale, Md., John and T.J. Osborne frequently sang songs with the whole family. They turned their passion into a career in the early 2010s, and they haven't slowed down since. So, what's there to know about their personal lives? Are the brothers married?
MusicCMT

CMT Music Awards: Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley “Lighten Up” with Bluesy Performance

Brothers Osborne welcomed Dierks Bentley for a collaboration of “Lighten Up” from Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farms at Wednesday’s (June 9) CMT Music Awards. “Lighten Up,” a track from Brothers Osborne’s third studio album Skeletons, the track centers on finding ways to stay positive in trying times. The sibling duo’s T.J. and John Osborne traded off musical riffs and verses with Bentley, including the feel-good chorus, Maybe everybody could lighten up/When the goin’ gets a little tough, give a little love/And put your lighters in the air and light ’em up.
Theater & Dancepublicradioeast.org

Betty Who's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked singer-songwriter and Tiny Desk alum Betty Who to pick her favorites. My good friend grew up playing cello and still has his youth-sized...
Musicknpr

Pino Palladino + Blake Mills: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. The studio backdrop of this Tiny Desk...
Musicweaa.org

Joseph Keckler: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "My love called me many names," Joseph...
MusicNPR

Men I Trust: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. From a rustic and retro-looking cabin on...
MusicKentucky New Era

Brothers Osborne Perform “Back on the Bottle” 🔥 CMT Campfire Sessions

EXCLUSIVE: Brothers Osborne perform their song “Back on the Bottle” for the FIRST time right next to the fire! 🔥. Tune in for their full #CMTCampfireSessions episode TONIGHT at 9/8c on #CMT. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #BrothersOsborne. SUBSCRIBE...
MusicNPR

Tiny Desk Playlist: Celebrating Black Music Month Is A Family Affair

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. To celebrate Black Music Month, we've asked Tiny Desk production team member and Production Assistant Gabrielle Pierre to curate some of her favorite Tiny Desks from African American musicians.
Musicwshu.org

Yusuf/Cat Stevens: Tiny Desk Concert

In the summer of 1971, I was a camp counselor at a sleep-away camp for a bunch of 5- to 7-year-olds. For those eight weeks, I walked home with about $50. I bought a guitar and began to learn the songs I'd come to love from the recently released Tea for the Tillerman by Cat Stevens.
Musicknpr

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. The trio of country superstar Miranda Lambert,...
Music995qyk.com

Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker & More Appear On Metallica ‘Black Album’ Covers LP

Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark self-titled album (aka: “The Black Album”) with an amazing new covers compilation. Included on the covers album are country artists Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, and Mickey Guyton. The all-star album, dubbed The Metallica Blacklist, has Stapleton, Rucker and Guyton...
Musickwit.org

Liz Phair: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Liz Phair's music was always meant to...
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Jason Isbell covers classic Metallica song for Black Album anniversary

Jason Isbell was 12-years-old when Metallica’s so-called Black Album was released - a pretty ideal age to appreciate hammer-of-the-gods hard-rock like that. Thirty years later, Isbell and his longtime backing band The 400 Unit have contributed a cover of one of the Black Album’s hits, shark-toothed dirge “Sad But True,” to “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track collection celebrating that Bay Area-based band’s bazillion-selling 1991 LP. On Twitter, Isbell wrote in his retweet of Metallica’s announcement of the project, “This sure was a fun day in the studio.”
MusicNPR

Mahani Teave: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Our Tiny Desk (home) concerts have visited...
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists. That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Music987thebull.com

Brantley Gilberts New Goofy Song turns fun with Toby Keith and Hardy

Nashville songwriting circles are well known for drinking, collaborating and oftentimes being as tiresome as they are necessary. When Brantley Gilbert teamed with HARDY, the session got goofy and they started down a rabbit hole of fun and includes collaboration with Toby Keith. The new single “The Worst Country Song of All Time”was the most added song to Country Radio this past Monday that could be the surprise country music hit of 2021. BMLG label head Scott Borchetta thought it was a great idea, for the three to drop the record and put it out just in time for summer to have some fun.
Tampa, FLBeach Beacon

Eric Clapton to perform at Amalie Arena

TAMPA — Eric Clapton recently announced he will be hosting a series of concert dates across the United States in September 2021. The tour will include a performance Saturday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets, starting at $55.75, are on sale now. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Musickzmu.org

DJ Spotlight: DJ Scribbler

DJ NAME: DJ Scribbler SHOW NAME McMurdo Sound TUNE IN AT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday BRIEF BIO: I’m just a dude trying to get through life as peacefully as I can. WHAT CAN LISTENERS EXPECT FROM YOUR SHOW?: You’ll hear all things Americana with an emphasis on the Texas music scene, but frequent artists will include John Prine, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, Chris Stapleton … the list is long and diverse so expect an eclectic playlist every time. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE KZMU SHOW?: Molly Marcello’s weekly roundup with area reporters. TOP 10 ALBUMS FROM THE LAST DECADE: 1) Jason Isbell, Southeastern 2) Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars 3) James McMurtry, Complicated Game 4) Gillian Welch, The Harrow & The Harvest 5) Ry Cooder, Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down 6) Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin 7) Guy Clark, My Favorite Picture of You 8) John Hiatt, The Open Road 9) John Mellencamp, No Better Than This 10) Los Lobos, Tin Can Trust DESERT ISLAND ALBUM: Neil Young, Harvest GUILTY PLEASURE ALBUM: Red Headed Stranger, Willie Nelson FILL IN THE BLANK: Community Radio makes: the world go ‘round BEST ON-AIR MOMENT: Haven’t had one yet IF YOU WERE A PIECE OF OUTDATED AUDIO EQUIPMENT WHAT WOULD YOU BE AND WHY?: I would be an 8-track player because that was what was in style during my music awakening in the early 1970s and buying 8-track cartridges of my favorite music is where almost every dime of my money went until I went to college in the early ’80s.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.