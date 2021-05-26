How to Spend the Day at New York Botanical Garden with Your Kids
You don't want to miss NYBG's current artist installation KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature. At 250 acres, the New York Botanical Garden is the largest botanical garden in the U.S. It’s also an educational institution and teaching center, and a fun way to take a “forest bath” in the heart of the Bronx—just 20 minutes via Metro-North from Grand Central Terminal. NYBG was founded in 1891, and today it boasts more than 1 million plants, spread across 50 gardens and collections.www.nymetroparents.com