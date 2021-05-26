Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

NWQWM Financial report

By Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management
kbnd.com
 13 days ago

Home prices in March were 13.2% higher, compared with March 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. That’s up from the 12% annual gain in February, and it marks the 10th straight month of accelerating home prices. The March gain is the largest since December 2005 and is one of the largest in the index’s 30-year history. Prices are being pushed higher by incredibly strong competition in the market. High demand is butting up against near record-low supply, resulting in bidding wars for the vast majority of listings. Cities with the strongest price gains continue to be Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle.

kbnd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Confidence Index#Financial Report#Financial Jobs#Consumer Prices#Consumer Demand#U S Prices#Nwqwm Financial#The Conference Board#Oregonians#S P#U S Consumer Confidence#Labor Market Conditions#Corelogic#Supply#April#March#Home Prices#Benefits Recipients#Oregon Employers#Listings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessColumbian

Economy: Growth but lack of workers, supplies

WASHINGTON — The economy is sparking confusion and whiplash almost as fast as it’s adding jobs. Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.
Real Estatescbrs.com

Housing Market Sentiment Flat As Summer Nears

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index measures Americans’ perceptions of the housing market and their personal finances. Each month, participants are asked how they feel about buying and selling a home, mortgage rates, prices, the job market, and their income. In May, the index was relatively flat, increasing one point from the month before. There was a notable increase in the number of respondents who feel more secure in their jobs and money but the number who said they feel now is a good time to buy a house fell. Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s senior vice president and chief economist, said market conditions are challenging buyers but haven’t yet curbed enthusiasm for home buying. “Despite the challenging buying conditions, consumers do appear more intent to purchase on their next move, a preference that may be supported by the expectation of continued low mortgage rates, as well as the elevated savings rate during the pandemic, which may have allowed many to afford a down payment,” Duncan said. The results also show a 2 percent decline in the number of participants who believe home prices will rise over the next year. The number who think mortgage rates will fall increased 4 percent. (source)
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Job Openings Set Record of 9.3 Million as Labor Market Booms

Job openings roared higher in April, hitting a record 9.3 million, according to the Labor Department's JOLTS report. Markets had been expecting 8.18 million after the March total also hit a new standard. Job openings in April soared to a record 9.3 million as the economy rapidly recovered from its...
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Economic Review June 2021

The Mortgage Economic Review summarizes recent Key Economic Indicators, Data, and Events important to Mortgage and Real Estate Professionals. The Economy added 266,000 new jobs, with the Unemployment Rate at 6.1% in April. The 10 year US Treasury yield traded between 1.46% and 1.70% in May. Inflation edged higher -...
EconomyDaily News Of Newburyport

US ECONOMY Plenty of growth, but many shortages

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is sparking confusion and whiplash almost as fast as it’s adding jobs. Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.
BusinessTimes Union

This Week: Consumer credit, GameStop earns, consumer prices

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve issues its April snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Monday. The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $20 billion in April, less than March's $25.8 billion rise. That gain in March pushed total consumer credit to a record $4.24 trillion. Consumer borrowing is watched closely for signals about households’ willingness to borrow to finance their spending.
Marketsmorningstar.com

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Increased in May

An index which measures U.S. employment trends continued to rise in May, suggesting the labor market kept recovering from the hit of Covid-19 pandemic, data from the Conference Board showed Monday. The Conference Board Employment Trends Index stood at 107.35 in May, up compared with a revised 104.31 in April....
Businessbdmag.com

Mid-Year Economic Update

The good news for the economy is that by the end of May 2021, over 40% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which has been accompanied by a surge in demand for everything from homes and new automobiles, to airline tickets and live events. The bad news, while temporary, is that a giant economy waking up from a historic, year-long-plus slumber is going to do so unevenly, which means challenges for supply chains, labor market shortages and higher inflation through the rest of the year.
Real EstatePress Democrat

Strain: Manic housing market needs a calming dose of deregulation

The U.S. housing market is on fire, with the supply of available homes falling drastically short of pandemic-stoked demand. Worrywarts are calling it a “crisis” and circulating weird tales of buyer desperation — including one about a supplicant in Bethesda, Maryland who apparently offered to name her firstborn child after a seller — and warnings of stunted recoveries. Or maybe the thing to fear is another speculative bubble, like the one that set off the 2008 global financial crisis.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Homebuyers are growing weary of the housing market

Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged by the housing market these days. The latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index shows that just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a home, down from 47% in April. And those who believe it is a bad time to be a homebuyer increased to 56% from 48%.
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City Where Houses Sell The Slowest

The U.S. real estate market is on fire. This is driven by low mortgage rates, solid incomes among middle and upper-class Americans, and the desire of people to move out of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, often due to worries about the spread of COVID-19. S&P Case Shiller, the gold […]
Real EstatePLANetizen

A Key Housing Market Metric Hits Uncharted Territory

William R. Emmons, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, shares details of a key metric for explaining the current state of the housing market. "The nationwide house price-to-rent ratio, a widely used measure of housing valuation that is analogous to the price-to-dividend ratio for the stock market, is at its highest level since at least 1975," writes Emmons.
Economyplasticstoday.com

Loop Industries Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year Financial Results

Loop Industries Inc., a Montréal-based company focused on manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fiber, reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, and provided an update on commercialization efforts. In Q3 2021, Loop Industries decided to convert its Terrebonne,...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

JustKitchen Reports Record Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

The Company Experienced Significant Sales Growth for the Three and Six Months Ending March 31, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands for customers, is pleased to announce it has filed its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Politicsnc.gov

Office of the State Controller Releases March 2021 Financial Report

For Fiscal Year 2021, when compared to the prior year through March 31, North Carolina experienced an increase in General Fund receipts which include tax and non-tax receipts. Tax revenues increased by $2.7 billion or 16 percent, and non-tax revenues decreased by $108.5 million, or 16.4 percent as compared to the previous year.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for May 2021, Includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for May. 2.250 million Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 37% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month. Ending client equity of $348.3 billion, 83% higher than prior year...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and year end on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Four months later, Bry changes financial disclosure report

Back on February 23, La Jolla serial entrepreneur and Union-Tribune columnist Neil Senturia slammed down the phone on a reporter when asked about his wife's role in Deckard Technologies. According to a September 2019 report by Government Technology magazine, the data mining outfit was aimed squarely at the so-called short-term...