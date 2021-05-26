NWQWM Financial report
Home prices in March were 13.2% higher, compared with March 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. That’s up from the 12% annual gain in February, and it marks the 10th straight month of accelerating home prices. The March gain is the largest since December 2005 and is one of the largest in the index’s 30-year history. Prices are being pushed higher by incredibly strong competition in the market. High demand is butting up against near record-low supply, resulting in bidding wars for the vast majority of listings. Cities with the strongest price gains continue to be Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle.kbnd.com