Washington, WV

Obituary: Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Mills Reed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Jean “Betty” Mills Reed, 82, of Washington, WV, passed away May 21, 2021 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedysis Hospice of Parkersburg. Betty was a sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a British film connoisseur, artist, and graduated college at 51 to become an LPN. She retired from “Love and Care” Assisted Living at 67. Betty and Holly were travelers. They traveled parts of Europe, Middle Eastern countries, as well as most U.S. States and Canada. She had lots of friends and family who will deeply miss her.

