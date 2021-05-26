newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Fortnite 'Investigate Black Helicopter' Challenge Guide

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
Fortnite players have been tasked with finding the wreck of a downed black helicopter somewhere on Fortnite Island. This challenge comes as part of a series of likely introductory quests leading up to the recently leaked Alien Invasion event. According to the credible Twitter informant, @iFireMonkey, finding the Downed Black Helicopter is one of two challenges that went live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25—the other being to repair a handful of telescopes around the map.

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming.

