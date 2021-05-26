newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

MOMENTS WITH THE MINISTER: The canary in the coal mine

Herald Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, coal miners would take a caged canary into the mines, expecting the canary to keep them alive. As they worked, they kept a close watch on the canary. In the coal were pockets of odorless toxic gas. If the canary displayed physical distress, the miners knew it was time to get out. If the canary was ignored, it died. Then the miners died.

www.heralddemocrat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mines#Canary#Republicans#Democrats#Spanish#Romans#Mt Carmel Church Of God#Herald#Coal Miners#Odorless Toxic Gas#Moments#People#Outbreaks#Physical Distress#Joy#Rich#Hypocrisy#Righteousness#Karma#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
Country
India
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Religion
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
Related
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Can the prey be delivered?

As we continue our journey through the Bible, seeking out the questions the Creator has directly posed to the creatures, we find ourselves still in the book of Isaiah. God asked many related questions there. It might be easy to tire of the repetition, but that would be a mistake. I can assure you that God has a purpose for the repetition. Certainly, it is for our edification, to emphasize to us the importance of a particular truth. That seems to be because of the import and significance of the upcoming chastisement of God upon His people, first at the hands of the Assyrians, followed by the Babylonians. The Creator can and will discipline and chastise His people. However, He does not stop loving them and He will always maintain a remnant who will deliver Christ to the lost world. No one, not Assyria, not Babylon, not Rome, not Satan himself can thwart God’s purposes.
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Michael Youseff: America’s ‘Crisis’ of Truth; Hope is Turning Back to Christianity

There’s a crisis in the world today; the rise of angry protests and the primal scream of politics are evidence. Yet, while it’s easy to identify the problem, it’s difficult to find a solution. Ah, but the solution has always been with us. It’s God’s truth and God’s love perfectly bound together in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Many theologians say Christianity is what built America, and its truths are what has sustained it. However, today’s culture has let the passions of self, dictate its laws. Identity politics is where we are today. As one great theologian said, “fire makes a great servant, but a bad master.” On this episode of Lighthouse Faith, Dr. Michael Youssef talks about what is lacking in this world, faith in God’s authority. He offers a solution in his new book, “Hope for This Present Crisis.” He makes the bold statement that America’s turning from the Christian faith has been its undoing. And one of the main causes is happening right in the Church. Pastors themselves are watering down the Gospel to make it more user friendly to a secular society that is clamoring against its truths about gender, family and marriage. Listen to Dr. Youssef, founder and senior pastor of The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, talk about the problem of cancel culture, indoctrination of students, and finally, the “Seven-step Path to Restoring a World Gone Mad.”
Religionthejacksonpress.org

War In Heaven

War broke out in heaven . . . . [And Satan] was cast to the earth. —Revelation 12:7-9 Philip Pullman is a gifted writer of fantasy books. His Dark Materials trilogy includes The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass and is very popular among young readers. But below the surface of these sympathetic characters and compelling subplots is a sinister purpose. The story culminates in a great war against God.
Religioncreation.com

God’s existence a non-issue?

Following Lucien Tuinstra’s article debating strategies for atheists and Christians, based on a flow chart devised by an atheist to structure such a debate, CMI received feedback from Miguel F. Denying that we can debate God’s existence, he nevertheless attempts to do so, insisting that his assertions are to be accepted!
ReligionWashington Post

New Bible that includes Constitution creates controversy before it even hits market

A new Bible that includes the U.S. Constitution and the Pledge of Allegiance is generating controversy before it has even hit the market. The “God Bless the USA Bible” is expected to go on sale in September, in time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to a Nashville-based marketer who will distribute the book.
ReligionKilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: Pray to any blessed person of the Holy Trinity

Someone recently asked me to which blessed person of the Holy Trinity our prayers should be addressed, an especially timely question, with May 30’s being the Feast of the Holy Trinity. As Holy Scripture teaches, the only true God is the triune God — Father, Son and Holy Spirit, three...
ReligionRELEVANT Magazine

Where the American Idea of Freedom Falls Short

Freedom. Who would’ve thought a mere seven-letter phrase could shape an entire society? It is ingrained into our very being from the time we are young that America is a land of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. It is easily our most beloved maxim. We have come to accept it, however, without truly thinking about not only its serious implications, but how it has shaped the way we think about our lives.
IndustryMartinsville Bulletin

We need to mine solutions for end of coal

In April 1961 — 60 years ago this spring — Gov. Lindsay Almond toured Southwest Virginia. One of the stops on his tour was Clinch Valley College, what today is known as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where school officials did what school officials everywhere do when a governor comes to visit: They asked for more funding.
Religionmyheraldreview.com

The Bible Project: Mark: Son of God and son of man

Reading the Gospel of Mark is like running through river rapids. Each chapter contains multiple events – as many as 13 in one chapter! Many events are described in only two or three verses. When He does give an extended description of an event it is like coming upon a flat portion of the river where there is time to take in the message in a more contemplative fashion. The word “immediately” is used 39 times in the text which also contributes to the fast paced nature of the book.
Religionhprweb.com

A Renewed Look at Pastoral Freedom Concerning COVID-19

Many states are opening up, no longer mandating face masks for its citizens. Many people may think that this goes against charity or Church teachings. But freedom is aligned with charity, so we can be okay with getting away from focus on masking to a focus on salvation. Cardinal Raymond Burke stated this with pastoral courage:
Religionelizabethton.com

A new life begins the moment we say yes to Jesus

Dear Rev. Graham: God made the world and put us in it. Why do we have to change the way we live in order to be saved as long as we do good unto others? — C.W. Dear C.W.: Many people struggle with whether to receive the forgiveness of Christ and accept His salvation. They want Christ to walk with them, but they don’t really want to walk with Him along His pathway of forsaking all that goes against the Word of God.
IndustryPosted by
WGAU

Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A group of eight Australian teenage environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. But their lawyer claimed victory in the Federal Court's ruling that the government has a duty to prevent future climate harm. The...
Religionbitchute.com

Adrenochrome truth was shown on South Park

Hello welcome to Truth of Jesus Christ. Here you will find reviews on certain doctrines of Christianity, reviewing the glory of Christ, exposing false doctrines and the lies of this world, and connecting ourselves to God. I’m a Traditional Sedevacant…
Religionspectrummagazine.org

Covenant Sign

The Sabbath is a “sign” between God and man (cf. Ezek. 20:12, 20). A sign cannot be abolished, so it lasts forever. Take, for instance, the rainbow. It is a sign between God and man that He will not destroy the earth again with water. The rainbow in heaven tells of the “covenant of peace.” The rainbow is a sign produced by the operation of natural laws following the changes in precipitation organized by God. It becomes a fitting symbol of a “covenant between God and man relative to a great natural convulsion.”[1] How much more is the Sabbath a sign! It is a sign between God and His people (cf. Exod. 31:13, 17). Today, the Sabbath represents the existence of a particular relationship between God and His end-time people.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Poland ignores order on coal mine

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's government on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown-coal mine, with officials saying it would shake the nation's energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees. Development Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Faith in Focus: The Apostle Paul and the philosophers at Athens

There is an informative narrative in Acts 17 when the Apostle Paul paid a brief visit to Athens, the center of wisdom of the ancient world. Interestingly, the city was full of idols for every god known to them. Among the people Paul spoke to in the marketplace were some...
Societynewbostonpost.com

Diversity Is Often More A Curse Than A Blessing

If you assume diversity is a good thing, ask yourself a question: Why?. People who promote diversity rarely ask this question. We hear over and over about how diversity is such an important virtue that every educational institution, business, and non-profit organization should be judged by how diverse it is. We hear slogans such as “diversity is our strength.”
Religionbuffalobulletin.com

Keep the persecuted in your prayers

Recently, Summit Church hosted a virtual event called “Imprisoned for Christ” where we watched video testimonies of three men who had been imprisoned because of their Christian faith. Hearing these stories both humbled and encouraged me and they challenged me to be more engaged with the plight of Christians around the world.
Religionbitchute.com

THE-DESERT-FOX-GYPSY

EVIL is LIVE spelled backwards. Poor villagers in INDIA have Chutzpah! (ALAN WATT educated) 🦊. I never meant to offend Christians. My goal is waking people up! (ALAN WATT EDUCATED)🦊. California homeless got a bathroom to vandalize & a place to dispose drug needles (Alan Watt edu)🦊. NASA, NASI, NAZI,...