Fourth tackling an insufficient seven furlongs in his Sept. 11 debut at Doncaster, his lone juvenile outing, Anamoine Ltd's homebred John Leeper earned 'TDN Rising Star' status upped to 10 furlongs at Newcastle on his Apr. 30 seasonal return last time and continued on a rapid upward trajectory with a career high in this first stakes start. Keen under cover in fourth early, he was sent up to join the front rank with three furlongs remaining and stayed on resolutely under continued rousting inside the final quarter mile to win going away from Tasman Bay for a career high.