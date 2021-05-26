newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

SCF Unveils New Studio for the Performing Arts with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) opened the doors to its new Studio for the Performing Arts at SCF Bradenton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 26. SCF President Dr. Carol F. Probstfeld joined members of the District Board of Trustees, donors, and Art, Design and Humanities faculty members in unveiling the new facility. For more information, visit SCF.edu.

www.tampabaynewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Education
Bradenton, FL
Entertainment
Bradenton, FL
Education
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Education
City
Bradenton, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Performing Arts#Humanities#State College Of Florida#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#Art#College Board#Carol#Manatee Sarasota#Design#Faculty Members#Visit Scf Edu#Doors#Donors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Soul Sensations & Friends support WBTT with special event

SARASOTA, FL – In mid-June, The Soul Sensations & Friends return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) to perform on the popular outdoor concert stage, in support of WBTT and the important role it plays in the local community. Like 2019’s “Black or White: Makes My Music Right” and previous concerts produced by Dr. Randall Morgan to benefit WBTT, “Put Your Hands Together” is a revue of rhythm & blues songs and timeless pop hits.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Receives $1 Million Gift for Phase 1 of Master Plan

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has received a $1 million dollar gift from the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation, to be used towards capital needs for Phase I of the gardens' downtown Sarasota campus’ Master Plan. To date, Selby Gardens has raised more than 85 percent of the funds needed to implement Phase I—more than $36 million of the $42.5 million needed to begin. The gardens will break ground at a ceremony on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Lakewood Ranch, FLHerald Tribune

GRAND OPENINGS: Work begins on Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch

Dignity Memorial providers of Florida recently held a groundbreaking for Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch, near the corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art multipurpose event center. It will provide the latest technology, including a system that allows for an immersive experience through visuals, arts and media that can be customized to fully highlight the passions, interests and hobbies of a loved one’s life.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

What’s up Sarasota: Local events calendar

1. Cher, Elton, Celine Dion, Bocelli, Streisand Edwards Twins Dinner & Show; 2. Mellow Mushroom Sarasota Presents: Beneva Fruitville's Game Night; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. NextHome Excellence Luke's Luau; 5. Grand Opening! Luminary Medical Group;
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

“O’Shea Formula” event raises $500,000

The New College Foundation raised $500,000 during a virtual event on May 6 called the “O’Shea Formula,” which celebrated New College President Donal O’Shea’s accomplishments. The funds will be directed to the Donal B. O’Shea Scholarship Endowment. “We are gratified by the outpouring of support to honor President O’Shea,” said...
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Info Session on Women in Manufacturing May 26

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Broadway returns to Sarasota’s Van Wezel hall in fall

There is a familiar look to the subscription series the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is revealing for its Broadway, Classical and Subscriber Specials seasons. Executive Director Mary Bensel has managed to reschedule most of the shows that were booked but postponed over the last two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Bertha Palmer by Kate Holmes, Video Online Only

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You!. Online-Only Video Presentation--"Bertha Palmer" by Kate Holmes, Re-Enactor. Ms. Holmes portrays Bertha Palmer who, until her death in 1918, actively fought for the creation of Sarasota County.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

AUSI LAGUERRE: Life experiences help teenager expand views and find community

This series showcases Sarasota County public high school seniors selected as STRIVE award honorees after demonstrating grit and resilience to overcome obstacles and substantially improve their lives. The Class of 2021 has coped with COVID-19 disruptions to their junior and senior years, as well as impacts on future plans. These stories are presented to celebrate STRIVE students, and to serve as a source of inspiration and reminder that it is worthwhile to continue striving to succeed when life presents harsh and unexpected experiences.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Computer science Novo lands job pre-graduation

In our data-driven age, jobs in computer science have become all the rage. And New College has plenty to offer students interested in pursuing this career path. Case in point? New College student Haylee Millar. In May 2019, Millar began an internship with a Sarasota-based tech company called Atlas Networks—a software engineering internship, to be specific. Just about a year later, that internship turned into a job as a solutions architect for Atlas. Millar is currently finishing her thesis and plans to graduate from New College this week with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Illuminating LGBTQ+ conversations

One of the trademarks of the educational experience at New College is the Independent Study Project (ISP), and thesis student Nicholas Pracko pursued an especially purposeful one in January—about the local LGBTQ+ community. For the biopsychology/neuroscience student, who plans to graduate in December, the ISP research led directly into his...
Manatee County, FLsnntv.com

Manatee expands graduation attendance

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The School District of Manatee County and LECOM Park have agreed to double the attendance for upcoming graduation ceremonies to be held at the ballpark the first week of June. In addition, Manatee High School will also significantly expand attendance for their graduation ceremony, which will be held on the school’s campus in Hawkins Stadium.
Bradenton, FLcltampa.com

St. Pete’s Daddy Kool record store is moving into The Factory

Daddy Kool started in Bradenton in 1985 but has been in Pinellas since 1999, most of the time spent at 666 Central Ave. St. Pete record store Daddy Kool is moving around the corner into the art and retail space The Factory, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S–a goal that’s been set for a while.