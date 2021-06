Migraines are an ancient condition. In about 400 B.C., Hippocrates described visual symptoms of migraine aura that precede headache onset. But up until recently, neurologists had relatively few tools at their disposal to help migraine patients. The treatment landscape has evolved considerably in recent years, explains Alexander Feoktistov, a neurologist at the Synergy Integrative Headache Center in Chicago. “I’ve been in this field of headache medicine for probably over 20 years now, and I’ve never been as excited to work in this field as in the past few years,” he said.