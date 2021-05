First, let us enjoy our unique village. The Navy brought me here in 1968 and I have loved Coronado ever since. I have seen many changes, good and not so good. Let me say that the sidewalk dining has been one of the best changes, for citizens, tourists and our world famous dining spots. I am asking the City Council and Chamber of Commerce to join forces and make our current temporary ordinance a permanent change. Sidewalk dining is a win-win-win.