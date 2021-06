Black Mask Comics is soliciting the new Kwanza Osajyefo, Tim Smith 3 and Jamal Igle sequel to Black, White, well in advance. Issue 5 is in the new August Previews but is actually scheduled for October, while #1 is still a couple of weeks from publication through comic stores – Kickstarter backers got in there early. The news of a Warner Bros movie adaptation has brought focus to the comic book however, which is why Black Mask Comics are getting new printings of the original Black collection and the sequel Black AF: America's Sweetheart out front and centre, as the PR for White #1 begins to step up. Here are Black Mask's full August 2021 solicitations.