W.Va. Communities Receive Nearly $3 Million in Brownfields Assessment and Clean-up Funding From EPA

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that West Virginia communities will receive nearly $3 million of Brownfields funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup (MAC) Grants. Brownfields is a blanket term for contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties. This funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the...

www.wvpublic.org
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Industrysierraclub.org

Groups Sue Biden Administration Over West Virginia’s Grossly Underfunded Mine Reclamation Program

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Today, the Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE) over its failure to require needed improvements and stronger requirements for West Virginia’s federally-approved surface mining program to ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds. West Virginia’s existing “bond pool” is insufficient for insuring the full costs of reclamation amid the rapid, nationwide decline of the coal industry.
ScienceHerald-Dispatch

New mapping project brings 3 million acres of West Virginia wetlands into focus

West Virginia Rivers Coalition staff scientist Autumn Crowe holds the state’s precious few wetlands in high regard because they do so much. “Sometimes, wetlands don’t get the credit they deserve,” Crowe said. Many dismiss as eyesores the areas where water saturates or covers soil, but they prevent flooding and water...
Economywelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Participants in WIC program in West Virginia to receive temporary boost in benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Participants in the WIC program in West Virginia will receive a temporary benefit increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables. The increase will bump the benefit for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) for the months of June, July, August and September to $35 per month for each eligible participant, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

2 Tire Collection Events Coming This Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

West Virginia commissioners wrap up weekend meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The County Commissioners Association of West Virginia wrapped up its bi-annual meeting Monday, held at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The American Rescue Plan was among several issues discussed at a meeting which began Sunday afternoon. They included bills affecting local government approved during this year’s legislative session....
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

29-year-old among W.Va. COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man is among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Friday. The man is from Mineral County and is among the five deaths from the virus reported by the department in its Friday morning pandemic update. The death count as of Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago.
Clarksburg, WVWDTV

Veteran Affairs Secretary joins West Virginia lawmakers to address Clarksburg VA Medical Center accountability

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The saga of Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays came to an end last week when she was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences. But the fallout from these killings will last for years to come as Veterans Affairs leadership grapple with addressing the deficiencies that allowed Mays to kill these veterans and get away with it for so long.
Public HealthWCBC Radio

Justice Discusses Modifications to WV Mask Mandate

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is signing an executive order modifying the state’s face covering mandate to fall in line with CDC guidelines that say that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings. He stressed that the mask mandate still applies for all those not vaccinated until June 20…
Public HealthPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance To End For West Virginians

West Virginia will no longer participate in federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19. Gov. Jim Justice made this announcement during his Friday, May 14, Coronavirus press briefing. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” Justice said. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.” “We’ve got to have you back to work,” Justice continued. “America is all about work. That’s what has made this great country. For us to not be back to work, if you’re just taking advantage of these programs, that time is over. It needs to...
Musicwvpublic.org

Masks, Candy And Job Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are master crafters of all stripes from music to poetry to wood working. But have you ever heard of a master crafter of ‘pull candy?’ We meet one. Also, we chat with some young people who are contemplating whether to stay or leave West Virginia, and we have the latest on the governor’s executive order ending the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated West Virginians.