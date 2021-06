A Mil Mi-8MT (NATO reporting name: Hip-H) belonging to the Kyrgyz Air Force crashed near Kichi-Alai in the Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region on June 4. The heavy-lift tactical transport helicopter was en route to an undisclosed location in the nation’s Chon-Alai district – which borders Tajikistan – with three crew members and 13 passengers on board. While no deaths occurred as a result of the crash, 14 of the on board personnel were injured – one of them seriously – and all were transported by ambulance to the Osh Interregional Combined Hospital for treatment.