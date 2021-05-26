A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

newsbreak-logo
Well, someone in Central New York is about to get a little bit richer. It could even be you, might want to check that lottery ticket!. The exact amount someone is winning from this lottery ticket is $19,504. The lottery ticket sold was a Take 5 ticket, and three people in New York State are winning that exact amount. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn, the other in Camillus, and then one lucky person from Central New York bought their ticket at the Speedway on Commercial Drive in Yorkville.

