A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

Quite a few free shows have been added to the New York State Fair already, now another two notable names are added to the list. To quote Christopher Walken, I suppose Central New York just needs a little bit more cowbell. Blue Oyster Cult is going to be making their way to Syracuse for the state fair, and you can see them play for zero pennies. A few fun facts about the band, they formed in New York for one. Although not even close to our area, they formed in Stony Brook which is on Long Island. Another fun little thing about them, they actually will be celebrating 55 years of touring next year. I didn't even realize they had been around that long.