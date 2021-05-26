newsbreak-logo
ERCOT plans to test emergency notification system tonight

kagstv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, plans to test its emergency system tonight to prepare for summer. Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to:. ERCOT mobile app. ERCOT EmergencyAlerts e-mail distribution list. ERCOT.com home page. Operation Messages and Public Notices on ERCOT.com. ERCOT says...

www.kagstv.com
