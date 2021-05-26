How Companies Use Unified Collaboration Platforms to Drive Business

The integration of OneDrive enables system users secure and easy access to all their files and content when they login to Reactiv SUITE. Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, announced today the integration of Microsoft One Drive as a new feature of Reactiv SUITE. The integration of OneDrive enables system users secure and easy access to all their files and content when they login to their Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) running Reactiv SUITE. Vizetto’s integration utilizes Microsoft’s Graph API to provide a completely seamless experience for presenters. “With this level of integration, presenters can be confident they can access content quickly and easily for their audience”, says Colin Doe, COO of Vizetto, “it also means that once the presenter has logged out of the IWB, their content is securely saved back to their originating One Drive location, and wiped from the IWB’s cache.”