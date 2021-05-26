newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Companies Use Unified Collaboration Platforms to Drive Business

By Calvin Hennick
biztechmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the time came for LifeStore Bank and Insurance to replace its aging on-premises phone system, Josh Rountree, senior vice president and CTO, didn’t initially look at Unified Communications as a Service. The prospect of delivering voice, video, instant messaging and more from the cloud was compelling, but Rountree wasn’t convinced that a unified solution was right to support the organization’s 120 employees.

biztechmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Unified Communications#Unified Messaging#Technology Company#Communications Technology#Business Communications#Cto#Video Video#Cdw Tech Talk#Ringcentral#Suffolk Construction#Google#Cio#Collaboration Technology#Collaboration Tools#Business Resilience#Communications Tools#Cloud#Customers#Complex Project Sites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
atlantanews.net

Fixed Business Voice Platforms And Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Unify, Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Latest released the research study on Global Fixed Business Voice Platforms And Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fixed Business Voice Platforms And Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fixed Business Voice Platforms And Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unify Inc. (Germany), Vodafone Limited (United Kingdom), AltoTelecom Call Center VoIP (United States), Digicel (Jamaica), Nurango (Canada), Orange Business Services (France), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Nokia) (France) and Cisco Systems (United States).
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft and Elastic Partner to Offer Elastic Stack on Azure

Microsoft and Elastic have recently announced Elastic on Azure, a preview service that offers managed Elastic, Logstash, and Kibana to search, analyze, and visualize data in real time on Azure. The new service is supported by Elastic and allows Azure customers to purchase an Elastic Cloud plan and consolidate billing...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Smart City Business Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft ,SAP SE

Latest released the research study on Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart City Business Analytics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart City Business Analytics Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States),SAP SE (Germany),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Salesforce (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Tableau (United States)
ComputersSDTimes.com

DockerCon 2021: Updates to the collaborative app dev platform and trusted content announced

Docker announced new improvements to increase velocity, improve workflows, and provide trusted-content offerings to software developers at its DockerCon 2021 annual conference this week. The Docker Collaborative Application Development Program now features three key improvements: Docker Development Environments, a new version of Docker Compose and Scoped Personal Access Tokens. “Today’s...
Technologytucsonpost.com

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Softwarecloudwars.co

Microsoft Reorganization Merges Data and AI with Apps and Industries

Converting technology silos into integrated customer-solution teams, Microsoft has moved its data, AI and mixed-reality businesses into the high-growth Industries and Business Applications unit under corporate VP Alysa Taylor. On my weekly Cloud Wars Top 10 rankings, Microsoft has been #1 for 2-1/2 years. On our new Industry Cloud Top...
Computersaithority.com

Extreme Introduces Cloud-Native Network Visibility Platform for Service Providers, Delivers Unprecedented Clarity into Enterprise Network Utilization

Extreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, introduced the Extreme 9000 series, featuring the Extreme 9920 intelligent network visibility platform. The Extreme 9920 is built with cloud-native design principles and a composable data pipeline to provide highly scalable traffic aggregation, packet filtering, replication, and advanced network packet processing for analytics tools in distributed network environments. The platform delivers detailed data insights and provides the flexibility to adapt for future network enhancements so service providers can quickly respond to new user demands and 5G use cases.
JobsIPWatchdog.com

Unified Patents is seeking a Director / VP of Sales & Business Development

The professional will help grow Unified’s multiple business offerings. Will assist in the company’s strategic direction and increased membership activities related to a range of technologies areas and assist with dealing with NPEs. They will identify potential markets, technologies, partners, and members, and lead in executing membership agreements with them. The successful candidate will assist in developing new business models for revenue generation using Unified’s unique value proposition.
Softwareaithority.com

ArmorCode Launches Partner Program to Deliver Next-Generation Application Security Solution to Enterprises Worldwide

ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, announced that it has launched its channel and integration partner program enabling the expansion of its next-generation application security platform for enterprises worldwide. 3K Technologies — which specializes in application security consulting and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development practices — has joined as a premier early partner. A new technical integration with ShiftLeft, a leader in application security, will help enterprises benefit from application security solutions designed for the needs of both security teams and developers. ArmorCode’s Intelligent Application Security Platform currently integrates with more than 60 security products and collaboration platforms.
Jobselearningindustry.com

Next-Level CX: Product Knowledge Training Strategies For Customer Service Teams

By signing in with LinkedIn, you're agreeing to create an account at elearningindustry.com and accept our terms of use and privacy policy. Reasons To Launch A Product Training Program In Your Organization. Let's look at the top product training program perks that every business should consider. Steps To Implement Product...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Listed company in Japan to launch platform for DApps

A publicly listed company in Japan that is a shareholder of one of the country’s first cryptocurrency exchanges says it is exploring new use cases for its digital asset. FISCO is planning to roll out lending for the FISCO Coin (FSCC) — with multiple businesses set to be involved. The...
Softwarenojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: AI Routing in the Contact Center, Voice Analytics

This week we share announcements around intelligent contact center routing, voice analytics tools, a secure access service edge (SASE) and Google Cloud integration, a personalized videoconferencing kit, and CPaaS funding. Nice Aims to Hyper-Personalize Customer Engagement. Enterprise software provider Nice this week launched Enlighten AI Routing at its Interactions Live...
TechnologyPhoto & Video Tuts+

Customer Service

How to Use Video for Customer Support (FAQs, Tutorials, Intros, Testimonials) Solve customer problems in a short time, in an engaging way. Take a look at a few examples of video your customer support pages might benefit from and some... Weekly email summary. Subscribe below and we’ll send you a...
Softwareenterprisetalk.com

Leveraging Digital Employee Experience Management Software to Transform Today’s Dynamic Workplace

“Digital Employee Experience is too significant to measure by running a brief survey every now and then on a small user group, which is why this space is ripe for advancement. It needs to be measured factually, based on sound technical metrics and sentiment data, and at every step of the employee’s digital journey,” says Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexthink, in an exclusive interview with EnterpriseTalk.
Softwarebusinessnewsdaily.com

FreshWorks CRM Review

The perfect CRM software for your company automatically organizes all of your continuously changing customer data, freeing your team to focus their time on the activities that drive sales. Smaller businesses with limited resources should look for a CRM software platform that helps them engage with the right leads at...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Ingram Micro unit to distribute Jumio selfie biometrics, KYC to channel partners

Jumio has reached a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and its Emerging Business Group to market and deliver end-to-end biometric identity verification and remote know your customer (KYC) solutions to the giant IT supplier’s channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America. Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group was created in...
Softwareaithority.com

QuickSilk First SaaS Solution Available on GCloud.ca Marketplace

QuickSilk, the most secure SaaS content management solution (CMS), announced that their CMS is the first SaaS solution available for purchase on the newly launched GCloud.ca Marketplace, powered by ThinkOn. Customers can subscribe to QuickSilk’s CMS through the GCloud.ca Marketplace, an online store designed to expedite procurement and deployment of digital solutions and cloud adoption for the Government of Canada and Public Sector.
Softwareaithority.com

Reactiv SUITE Announces Microsoft OneDrive Integration

The integration of OneDrive enables system users secure and easy access to all their files and content when they login to Reactiv SUITE. Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, announced today the integration of Microsoft One Drive as a new feature of Reactiv SUITE. The integration of OneDrive enables system users secure and easy access to all their files and content when they login to their Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) running Reactiv SUITE. Vizetto’s integration utilizes Microsoft’s Graph API to provide a completely seamless experience for presenters. “With this level of integration, presenters can be confident they can access content quickly and easily for their audience”, says Colin Doe, COO of Vizetto, “it also means that once the presenter has logged out of the IWB, their content is securely saved back to their originating One Drive location, and wiped from the IWB’s cache.”
Computersatlantanews.net

Public Cloud Infrastructure Market is Booming Worldwide with Amazon Web Services, Phoenix NAP, Microsoft Azure

Latest Research Study on Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services Inc (United States), Phoenix NAP (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), Google Cloud Platform (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Cloud (United States), Rackspace (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Cloud (United States)