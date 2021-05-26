Cancel
Thank You-Brummer

By Louis Hoglund
pelicanrapidspress.com
 28 days ago

Thank you to everyone who came to our 50th Anniversary Open House. Thank you for the cards, gifts and well wishes. You made our day extra special.

pelicanrapidspress.com
News Break
Sports
West Orange, NJmyveronanj.com

A Thank You From The Spotlight Players Parent Association

The Spotlight Players Parent Association (SPPA) would like to thank the community for their support with the return of our Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser. We hope everyone had fun watching as the flamingos “flew” from lawn to lawn around town. All the funds that were raised will go towards our annual scholarship program.
sabethaherald.com

Leona Wikle says thank you

Thank You Many thanks to all who remembered me with cards, gifts and flowers on my 95th birthday, M. You have reached the maximum number of views this month! Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
AdvocacyCourier-Express

Toth Tourney Thank You

Please accept our thanks to the many donors, sponsors and workers that made the tenth annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament a success. All proceeds benefit Armstrong Community Foundation- New Bethlehem Little League/Tut Toth Scholarship. Congratulations to all the players and thank you to the families for your continued participation with you. We enjoyed spending the weekend with you.
Sportsbishopenglandathletics.com

Thank You Maureen Runey

Bishop England Athletics wants to thank Maureen Runey for her hard work and dedication during her time as Triple B President. https://www.facebook.com/253373311421200/posts/4155402774551548/?d=n.
Economy921news.com

Butler Saddle Club Says Thank You

The Butler Saddle Club would like to thank the following businesses for their support in the 2021 rodeo. Bull Riding/Thrivent Financial – Mandy Yates & Jill Fischer. Thank you to the event sponsors Butler Saddle Club Rodeo June 18, 19, 20.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Thank you for prom's success

Despite the pandemic and a storm on June 11, 150 students enjoyed prom on June 11. The Watertown area businesses were very generous, ensuring that every attendee scored a door prize. Likewise, the Elks Lodge members supported post prom, and Greg Breese gave so much of his time. So many...
Soccerpnefc.net

Our Thank You To You: Christine Gardner

Everyone seen in the club’s season card promotional video for the 2021/22 season has been positively affected by the work of Preston North End Community and Education Trust in the past 18 months, with Christine Gardner among those to have more recently engaged with the Trust, owing to the social consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Thank you, Mr. Hiles

I would like to take this opportunity to personally Thank Mr. Nin Hiles Jr., music instructor at Huntingdon Area High School. I, myself, am a graduate of Huntingdon Area High School and in my junior and senior years, I enrolled in Mr. Hiles’ guitar classes. I always wanted to get into music, i.e. play an instrument, but never could focus on any until I picked up a guitar. I was ecstatic to learn guitar and remember the excitement I had after walking into Mr. Hiles’ class the first day. He taught us all the basic chord progressions, physical parts of a guitar, how to tune it and basic songs to practice with. I still remember the sense of accomplishment I felt after learning “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles for the first time. It was the equivalent of getting a 100% on a test in any other class. I also remember staring in amazement when Mr. Hiles would tune a guitar simply by ear.
College Sportssportswar.com

Opps, thank you..

This is exactly why College Football is losing fans in the stadium & -- Stech 06/14/2021 7:59PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportshumboldtsports.com

A thank you to our sponsors

A special thank you to our sponsors here at Humboldt Sports. Without them we would be unable to do what we do and provide local sports coverage to the North Coast. Don’t forget to support them. If you know of a business that would like to help sponsor youth sports...