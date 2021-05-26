Thank You-Brummer

I would like to take this opportunity to personally Thank Mr. Nin Hiles Jr., music instructor at Huntingdon Area High School. I, myself, am a graduate of Huntingdon Area High School and in my junior and senior years, I enrolled in Mr. Hiles’ guitar classes. I always wanted to get into music, i.e. play an instrument, but never could focus on any until I picked up a guitar. I was ecstatic to learn guitar and remember the excitement I had after walking into Mr. Hiles’ class the first day. He taught us all the basic chord progressions, physical parts of a guitar, how to tune it and basic songs to practice with. I still remember the sense of accomplishment I felt after learning “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles for the first time. It was the equivalent of getting a 100% on a test in any other class. I also remember staring in amazement when Mr. Hiles would tune a guitar simply by ear.