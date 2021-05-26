Cancel
Obituaries

In Memory-Harlan Knutson

By Louis Hoglund
 2021-05-26

His Smile- Though his smile is gone forever, and his hand we cannot touch, we all have as many memories of the one we all loved so much. His memory is our keepsake, with which we never part, God has him in His keeping, we have him in our heart.

Obituaries
Omaha, NEYork News-Times

Memories of Dad

This past weekend was Father’s Day. This is the fifth one without my dad. I can’t believe he has been gone that long. I was the son who didn’t do well in sports (shocking). My older brother and younger brothers both did well in baseball. I was the kid who never hit a ball and the other team was told to come in, take a break, or have a nap when I was at the plate. But I did it anyway despite knowing what my abilities were because it was important to my dad. My brothers were both great at baseball and at least Dad could be proud of them.
Petsgreenworld.org.uk

In memory of Karen Varga

Karen Varga, or KT Varga (as she has more recently been known), good friend, colleague, and Co-Chair of Greens for Animal Protection (GAP), died during the early hours of 5 June. Karen was passionate about animal and human rights and would fearlessly speak out at meetings or Conference whenever the...
Food & Drinkscentralwinews.com

Marshmallow memories

Marshmallows and beards do not go well together. I re-learned this lesson the hard way Friday night as we were sitting around a campfire at Mondeaux’s West Point campground attempting, without much success, to roast some marshmallows over the red-hot coals of our fire. The ideal way of eating marshmallows...
Hampshire Review

MEMORIAL SERVICES

Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore, Va., will hold its annual memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday (June 27). Mary Howard will provide special music. Although there will be no meal, after the service will be a ceremony to honor confederate soldiers. Bethel UMC is at Muse Road, about 2...
Relationship AdviceEvening Star

Love surrounds us daily

I cannot be heading out of June without thinking of LOVE. This weekend my husband and I celebrate our anniversary. His earthly love for me is amazing. He has been my best friend, protector, a partner in crime, dream chaser with me, and on and on. His earthly love is for me, perfect even in imperfectness. When I think of his love, I think of a song released in the year of his birth, “LOVE,” sung by Nat King Cole.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Memories

In 1986, a young (42 years young) itinerant trumpet player who was traveling on the road with a well-known dance band, played a Sunday afternoon tea dance at a well-known place in Thomson, Illinois, and saw a beautiful woman in the audience. The two did not meet that evening. In...
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Sutter Creek Baptist Church: Last Words

I know I am going to die. I don’t know when; and I don’t know how; but it isn’t if, but only when. It has been said that the statistics concerning death are very impressive — 10 out of 10 die. In other words the death rate is 100 percent for every generation. John Donne the famous English poet and preacher wrote, “There is a democracy about death. It comes to us all equally and makes us all equal when it comes.”
Religioncounselingoneanother.com

Cry Out to God

Where do you go when unknown dangers threaten the well-being of your faith? Who do you turn to when loneliness threatens to swallow you alive—and whole—like a thick storm cloud envelops your house? What do you do when the chastening, training hand of God seems so overwhelmingly crushing that you fear you will not survive your present trial of faith? Where do you turn when the sheer pain of loss becomes a blinding fog that hinders you from seeing the goodness of God? What do you do when even God’s ears—the ears of the One who loves you the most—seem deaf to your crying? The answer to each of these questions is the same and is found in Psalm 28.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Roger Lynn: Reflecting on 40 years in the ministry

This will be my final contribution to this column. Effective July 1, I will be retiring after 40 years of pastoral ministry. As you might imagine, this experience has put me in a reflective mood. I find myself looking back not just over the last six years at Plymouth in Helena, but also the last 40 years in nine different congregations spread across four states and two denominations.
Providence, RImiamiarch.org

She was not afraid to take Jesus seriously

Archbishop Thomas Wenski preached this homily June 26, 2021, at a memorial Mass for Sister Clementina Givens, an Oblate Sister of Providence who ministered in the Archdiocese of Miami for many years and died in April at the age of 99. The Mass was celebrated where she served as school principal, Holy Redeemer Church in Liberty City.
Relationship Advicelawofliberty.com

Are You Married to Christ?

Boy meets girl, boy falls for girl, and then they marry. This has become an important part of everyone’s life. When two meet, they become attracted to each other and then they begin their relationship. It starts with the courtship. The boy tells the girl various things that might catch her attention and tries to draw the other in. When the two become attached to the other, they move to the next level, the engagement.
Kidshilltran.org

PunkinFutz Love

“Listen to the mustn’ts, child. Listen to the don’ts. Listen to the shouldn’ts, the impossibles, the won’ts. Listen to the never haves, then listen close to me … Anything can happen, child. Anything can be.” ~ Shel Silverstein. What is PunkinFutz Love? Well, it’s a company founded by an extraordinary...
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Catechesis on prayer by Pope Francis, Perseverance in love

In this penultimate catechesis on prayer we are going to speak about perseverance in praying. It is an invitation, indeed, a command that comes to us from Sacred Scripture. In this penultimate catechesis on prayer we are going to speak about perseverance in praying. It is an invitation, indeed, a command that comes to us from Sacred Scripture. The spiritual journey of the Russian Pilgrim begins when he comes across a phrase of Saint Paul in the First Letter to the Thessalonians: “Pray constantly, always and for everything give thanks” (cf. 5:17-18). The Apostle’s words strike the man and he wonders how it is possible to pray without interruption, given that our lives are fragmented into so many different moments, which do not always make concentration possible. From this question he begins his search, which will lead him to discover what is called the prayer of the heart. It consists in repeating with faith: “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner!”. “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner!”. A simple prayer, but very beautiful. A prayer that, little by little, adapts itself to the rhythm of breath and extends throughout the day. Indeed, breath never stops, not even while we sleep; and prayer is the breath of life.
Religiontowndock.net

St. Thomas Rector Installation - Jun 26

Saturday, June 26 at 10a, St. Thomas Episcopal Church formally welcomes Father Bruce Cheney to the position of Rector (spiritual leader) of the congregation. The installation is a service with a celebration after – think of it like a wedding and reception. All are welcome to join for the ceremony and the celebration.
Religiondailyaudiobible.com

Urgent prayer needed for my daughter

Without going into the details, I would like to ask for your prayers for my 23 year-old daughter Amanda. She desperately, urgently needs God to help her get out of (or through) a very bad situation that she has brought upon herself. God has protected her in many situations, but this one has me and my wife worried. Thank you.
Religioncatholic-daily-reflections.com

Touching Jesus

She said, “If I but touch his clothes, I shall be cured.” Mark 5:28. Here is an example of one who comes to Jesus with great faith. It’s a fascinating story, in that we are given the gift of being able to know her thoughts. This woman had suffered greatly...
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Seth Buckner: The old Bible

How important is the Bible? Something so incredibly valuable can never be assigned a dollar amount. Romans 15:4 states, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Do you believe this? How often do you spend time exploring the pages of your Bible? Many years ago, when this writer was a teenager, he penned the words to the following poem called “The Old Bible.”
ReligionLancaster Online

Wise words we should heed (letter)

President John F. Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”. St. Paul wrote, “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love. For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ ” (Galatians 5:13-14).
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Devotion for June 28

“I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jer. 29:11 NIV). We can be extremely grateful for the sacrifice of Jesus that paid for our sins, and still be extremely burdened by the guilt that required it. We are thankful that our debt was paid, but our consciences are still stricken that we accumulated the debt that required his death.
Religionvcyamerica.org

Love the Church

Thou shalt arise, and have mercy upon Zion: for the time to favor her, yea, the set time, is come. For thy servants take pleasure in her stones, and favor the dust thereof. (Psalm 102:13-14) Yes, our prayers for the church will be heard. The set time is come. We...