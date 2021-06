Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes had nothing but praise for Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani after he hit a two-run homer off of him in Sunday’s game. As they stepped on the field at Fenway Park on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox had enjoyed taking the first two games of their series against the Los Angeles Angels, where they outscored them 13-3. Red Sox closer Matt Barnes stepped onto the mound in the ninth-inning with a 5-4 lead, looking to close out the contest and secure the series sweep. Then, Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box and hit a two-run homer off Barnes to pave the way for the Angels’ 6-5 win.