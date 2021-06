A Port Huron Township home was the scene of a drug raid this past Tuesday, May 25th. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, cocaine totaling over $4200 dollars was seized as well as $4500 dollars in cash at a home in the 100 block of Oldbrook Lane. 50 year old Kirk Brown II was arrested without incident and is being housed in the St. Clair County jail. Brown was arraigned on May 28th in 72 nd District Court in Port Huron on charges including the delivery/manufacture of cocaine, less than 50 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, felony firearm, maintaining a drug house and being a 4th time habitual offender.