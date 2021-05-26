Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick’s 4th of July “River of Fire” Back on!

By Patti Banner
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exciting news! Kennewick's River of Fire annual fireworks event held by the City of Kennewick and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams will happen this year at Columbia park. The 4th of July is back on!. According to a press release issued Wednesday morning, the decision was made to reschedule the...

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

