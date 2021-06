During the pandemic, The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami has been a leader in virtual performance and distance teaching through a variety of platforms. One of the most challenging obstacles, however, has been for the keyboard performance department due to the compromised tone of the piano. Using Remote Lesson, an innovative feature developed by Yamaha Corporation for the Disklavier, members of the keyboard performance faculty recently held a week-long series of virtual piano masterclasses with students of the Academy of Music in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The classes were held the week of May 17 – 21, 2021 from the Clarke Recital Hall on the Frost School Campus.