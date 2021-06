When I was about to enter third grade, my mother signed me up for theatre camp. Sure, I loved movie musicals and dancing around to my favorite songs, but my family and I had absolutely no experience in the actual theatre world. My mother even told the organizer of the camp that she might not keep me there for long, mostly because my whole family had no idea what to expect, let alone if I’d even enjoy it. Little did we know this little theatre camp would unlock a passion in me, inspiring me to do full theatrical productions throughout my childhood and teen years, and eventually pursue a career in the entertainment industry.