Theatre on the Road and on the Run
Theatremakers in New York, Philadelphia, and Seattle are meeting audiences at the park, in the street, and all places in between. In 2021, outdoor theatre is an old idea with a new problem. As audiences emerge, blinking, from our pandemic caves, how do artists help us navigate what it means to share space again? View the great outdoors as a safety necessity rather than an artistic opportunity, and you risk a paint-by-numbers production, a proscenium-based design cut-and-pasted wholesale. Instead, as we all get used to being together again, why not help reacquaint us with what it means to be part of public life in public space?www.americantheatre.org