Open-Air Peformances Return, With Some Caution and Caveats
As the nation’s outdoor theatres prepare to return to stages this summer, some have concerns about capacity and safety, while others are roaring back at full speed. Making the journey upstate to American Players Theatre is a favorite pastime of thousands of arts lovers in Wisconsin. Nestled in the endless rolling hills of Spring Green, the theatre typically sees thousands of patrons under the stars every season. Pre-show picnics are a must, complete with local vittles, wine, and much-needed complimentary insect repellent.www.americantheatre.org