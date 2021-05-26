Open-Air Peformances Return, With Some Caution and Caveats

Ben Böhmer, Tinlicker, Eli & Fur, and more are set to dominate the decks at The Drumsheds during Anjunadeep Open Air London this summer!. Over the past year, members of the Anjunafamily kept their cool during the chaos of the pandemic by tuning in to the livestreams hosted by Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep while patiently awaiting the return of the labels’ live experiences. Then, in March, the light at the end of the tunnel surfaced as ABGT450 and Anjunadeep Open Air London were announced, which created plenty of excitement for what was to come this summer as the world gets back to dancing.