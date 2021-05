As the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death approaches, researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Boston University are shining a rare spotlight on the compounded factors that contribute to the widespread devastation and racial trauma experienced by Black families during the pandemic. The report, “BLACK PARENT VOICES: Resilience in the Face of the Two Pandemics—COVID-19 and Racism” was recently released by the Researchers Investigating Sociocultural Equity and Race Network (RISER), which is dedicated to child development and racial justice issues.