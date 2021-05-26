Can’t Have People in the Theatre? Bring Theatre to the People

The Savannah Underground made a splash earlier this year at the Clyde Venue with totally immersive, terrifying scenes from Savannah’s haunted history. Now, they’re celebrating winning Best Local Theatre Production and looking ahead at a bright future. Co-founder Kewaan Drayton says The Savannah Underground was founded in 2020 because he felt like Savannah’s spooky scene needed something fresh and new. “I gauge how I respond to different attractions and experiences in Savannah,” Drayton said. “Walking tours never really did it for me. Trolly tours, ghost tours, they never hit the nail on the head for me. I wanted to create something where people can get the history; they can get scared; they can have fun.” For Drayton, that meant literally surrounding audiences with Savannah’s haunted past. With top-notch actors, excellent costume designs, and a whole lot of Holy water, The Savannah Underground is completely immersive and guaranteed to spook. In just a few weeks, The Savannah Underground will perform its first show at its new location at 415 W. Boundary St. Drayton says they aren’t stopping there. Eventually, he hopes The Savannah Underground has a permanent home in the heart of Downtown Savannah, near Plant Riverside District. He also hopes to create new opportunities for local actors. “We want to have partnerships with different acting troupes in town so Savannah actors can get the clout they truly deserve,” Drayton said. “We want to build onto this nice art community we already have here. We want to keep helping out and keep giving back to the community.” When asked what he’d like to say to everyone who voted for The Savannah Underground this year, Drayton said he’d thank them and ask them to keep giving feedback. “This gives myself and my team the courage to keep going, to keep building onto the experience that we’ve already created, and to continue listening to what people are telling us about the show,” Drayton said. You can check out The Savannah Underground at their new location this June. Stay up to date at thesavannahunderground.com.