The Rappahannock Area Health District is planning COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students age 12 and up at middle and high schools throughout the Fredericksburg area. Details are still being worked out, and dates probably won’t be announced until next week, said Mary Chamberlin, the RAHD’s public relations specialist. She’s hoping there will be at least one school-based clinic in each locality in the health district, that includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The clinics may be held during or after school hours, she said.