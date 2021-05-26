Joi McMillon, The Underground Railroad – Craft Considerations

When you talk about the best film composers working today, you always hear about those legendary folks like John Williams and Hans Zimmer. Yes, they are two people that will undoubtedly go on the Mt. Rushmore of film music, if one of those ever gets built. But in 2021, if you want to find a great score for a project just by name only, you absolutely need to listen to anything by Nicholas Britell. And a great place to start would be with his music for Barry Jenkins’ latest project, “The Underground Railroad.”