Joi McMillon, The Underground Railroad – Craft Considerations
Curated by IndieWire’s Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work that we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, the above video with editor Joi McMillon explores the artist’s work on the limited series “The Underground Railroad”. McMillon talks about finding this balance and how working with the poetic, non-sync imagery of “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” were a vital training ground to figuring out how to incorporate Jenkins’ portraits of “The Black Gaze” in the episodes’ climatic moments.www.indiewire.com