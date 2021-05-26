Cancel
Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion

WKHM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Amazon on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement to acquire Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) for $8.45 billion. MGM’s vast catalog of more than 4,000 films include Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP...

www.wkhm.com
