Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion

June 3, 2016 Sony Pictures Entertainment has named Sanford Panitch president of Columbia Pictures, replacing Doug Belgrad. Panitch had overseen international production at the studio since June 2015.....Former Ogilvy & Mather ECD Tommy Henvey and EP Patti McConnell have launched Something Different, a Brooklyn-based creative boutique positioned as an alternative to the traditional agency model. Henvey and McConnell intend to eliminate the over-staffing and layers of bureaucracy that often hinder the process. Their strategy is to assemble creative, production and planning teams on an assignment basis and work with clients more intimately and directly....Editorial/postproduction company Lost Planet has brought editors Andrea MacArthur and Amanda Perry aboard its roster. MacArthur wields a wealth of industry experience, from co-founding Whitehouse Post Editorial to launching her own operation, Peepshow Post Productions in 2001, before overseeing its alignment with NO6 in 2013. Perry has longstanding ties with MacArthur, having partnered with her fellow editor at Peepshow in 2002 and helping establish the company as a global editorial boutique that specializes in commercials, content, short films and music videos. Perry has worked with filmmakers such as Antoine Fuqua, Malcolm Venville and Traktor....