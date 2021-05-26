Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Onnalee Blank, The Underground Railroad – Craft Considerations

By IndieWire Staff
Indiewire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurated by IndieWire’s Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work that we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, the above video with re-recording mixer/supervising sound editor Onnalee Blank breaks down how she introduced the series’ most destabilizing and fear-inducing force: Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), the slave catcher, who haunts each leg of Cora’s (Thuso Mbedu) journey.

www.indiewire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Britell
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Amazon Studios#Indiewire#Crafts#Craft Considerations#Email Newsletters#Filmmakers#Editor Joi Mcmillon#Video#Composer Nicholas Britell#Key Members#Awards Consideration#Tv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Books & Literatureimdb.com

The Current Debate: Recasting Slavery in Barry Jenkins’s “The Underground Railroad”

In Barry Jenkins’s 10-part epic of slavery The Underground Railroad, a young slave named Cora (Thuso Mbedu) flees her Georgia plantation via a network of railways carved under the US South. That’s not the only fantastical element in this poignant, transcendent series adapted from Colson Whitehead’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Teeming with surrealist details and anachronisms, the show “is fabulistic yet grittily real,” James Poniewozik writes at The New York Times, and by drawing on elements of fantasy, Hannah Giorgis notes at The Atlantic, the series “actually deepens the real-life atrocities it depicts.” But what is it about Jenkins’s depiction of such horrors that makes The Underground Railroad stand out from other slavery stories?“It’s a testament to Jenkins’s unflinching storytelling that the series never comes off as didactic or exploitative,” Clémence Michallon writes at The Independent: “the most painful scenes read instead as.
Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘The Underground Railroad’ Review: Barry Jenkins triumphs with his adaption of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel

As dazzling as it is heartbreaking, The Underground Railroad, directed by the astounding Barry Jenkins, is not your ordinary history lesson. Jenkins crafts a spellbinding world plagued by the horrific past of America as his titular character Cora (Thuso Mbedu) navigates her way through the historical underground railroad. Immediately from the first shot to the dreamlike sequence that follows, the show resembles an artistic vision similar to the auteur brought about by Jordan Peele in his masterpiece, Get Out. This approach is then carried on throughout the ten-chapter episodic rollercoaster that is The Underground Railroad.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Underground Railroad': Fantasy Version of Slavery is Meant to Cuddle the ‘Safe Space’ Generation [Review]

Here is a fantasy version of slavery. “The Underground Railroad”, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's 2016 novel of the same name, was directed and largely written by one Barry Jenkins. The end result of this ten-episode Amazon series is an incoherent mess jammed with useless soliloquys, unnecessarily redundant flashbacks and ill-advised preciousness. This is to be expected from media-driven “auteur” Jenkins. As much as his champions would like not to believe it, Jenkins is not a subtle filmmaker; quite the opposite, almost every frame he conceives in his films might as well come with an exclamation point in the end.
MoviesDeadline

Editor Joi McMillon On The “Dignity” Of ‘The Underground Railroad’, First Film School Encounters With Barry Jenkins & Upcoming ‘Lion King’ Prequel – Production Value

Throughout much of the last two years, editor Joi McMillon’s “days were filled” with work on Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series, The Underground Railroad. The drama, based on the acclaimed work of historical fiction by Colson Whitehead, was “the biggest project” yet for the pair, on the heels of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, with McMillon cutting five of 10 episodes. And of course, the task at hand for her felt even more daunting, given that her work was completed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Ultimately, what helped her to power through post was recognizing the gravity of the story she was working with Jenkins and others to shape. “This show, I feel like it’s so much bigger than us. It represents so much more,” she says, in the latest installment of Deadline’s Production Value video series. “So, I knew I had to bring my best, day in and day out, because that’s what the story deserves.”
Musictheplaylist.net

‘The Underground Railroad’ Exclusive Music: Hear 2 New Tracks From Nicholas Britell’s Incredible Score

When you talk about the best film composers working today, you always hear about those legendary folks like John Williams and Hans Zimmer. Yes, they are two people that will undoubtedly go on the Mt. Rushmore of film music, if one of those ever gets built. But in 2021, if you want to find a great score for a project just by name only, you absolutely need to listen to anything by Nicholas Britell. And a great place to start would be with his music for Barry Jenkins’ latest project, “The Underground Railroad.”
WorldHarper's Bazaar

The Underground Railroad's Thuso Mbedu Believes Acting Is “a Tool for Positive Social Change”

Growing up in South Africa, Thuso Mbedu struggled with severe skin allergies so much that she decided to dedicate her studies toward becoming a dermatologist. With a high school class schedule that mainly consisted of mathematics, biology, and physical sciences, she signed up for drama as a break from her day-to-day routine. Little did she know, this decision would lead her down a completely different path to stardom. Theater became a vehicle to help her break out of her shell, and over 10 years later, led her to landing a starring role in Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’s new Amazon Studios series, The Underground Railroad. In the gripping show, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, Mbedu powerfully plays the role of Cora, an enslaved young woman who escapes from a plantation in the Antebellum South and embarks on a journey for her freedom and self-discovery.
San Francisco, CASFGate

How Production Designers Crafted Worlds For 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' 'The Underground Railroad' and 'The Crown'

A look at the world building through the eyes of production designers. David Willson (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Martin Childs (“The Crown”) and Mark Friedberg (“The Underground Railroad”) break down how they crafted sets for their shows. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”. More from Variety. Production designer David Willson’s first season on “Zoey’s...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“My Hope Was to Recontextualize the Way We View My Ancestors”: THR Presents the Key Creative Team Behind ‘The Underground Railroad’

Showrunner/director Barry Jenkins, cinematographer James Laxton, editor Joi McMillon and star Thuso Mbedu discuss the Amazon limited series with THR's Scott Feinberg. “My hope was to recontextualize the way we view my ancestors,” says Barry Jenkins, the showrunner and director of Amazon’s 10-part limited series The Underground Railroad, adapted from Colson Whitehead’s bestselling 2016 novel of the same name. “We use this word ‘enslaved,’ which refers to what was done to them, not to who they were or what they did. And the journey of [protagonist] Cora is this wonderful example of [illustrating] who she was and what she did.”
MoviesPosted by
The Conversation UK

The Underground Railroad: a heartbreakingly beautiful and brutal portrayal of the journey to ‘freedom’

“You are standing on a train platform, fear of missing the train from slavery to time. There is so much you have never said … and so little time to articulate.”. So speaks the male voice over the sound system as the enslaved Cora (Thuso Mbedo) struggles to tell her truths about the horrifying and traumatic experiences of slavery in Barry Jenkins’ brilliantly raw and stark adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel, The Underground Railroad.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Primetimer

The Underground Railroad's costume designer faced a big challenge: Creating outfits that had to be subtle, sometimes even invisible

“Without a doubt, it’s the biggest, the most challenging, educational, and valuable thing I’ve ever done,” costume designer Caroline Eselin says of her work on the Barry Jenkins Amazon series. She adds: “The whole piece is a costume piece. But I hoped that (the clothes) were quiet and helped serve the story in the most natural way," she says. Eselin purposely stayed away from sheen and shiny fabrics. “I wanted to make sure that we never stole the limelight," she says. "If the costumes are invisible sometimes, (then that’s) good, we’ve done our job.” ALSO: Before pursuing acting, Thuso Mbedu dreamed of becoming a dermatologist.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Thuso Mbedu in Christian Dior to Promote ''The Underground Railroad''

She posed for the gram in a CHRISTIAN DIOR PRE-FALL 2021 lime taffeta jacquard short-hooded dress. Her casual but sporty dress was toughen up with white DR. MARTENS boots. Love everything about her look from the color, the styling and her natural, flawless beauty look. MEJURI rounded out the styling of her look. Did Thuso sell you on her instagram style as well?
MoviesNiner Times

Film Review: "Spirit Untamed"

Having never seen "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron," I had no idea of what to expect from "Untamed." It's hard to deny that the voice cast, including folks like Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal, wasn't a draw, but the trailers didn't impress me. Having seen the film and not being angered, it was just a story that felt offensively lazy. Our story follows Lucky Prescott (Isabella Merced) life is changed forever when she moves back to her small hometown and befriends a horse named Spirit. If you hear that premise and think you know the story, trust me when I tell you that you do.
MoviesNME

New ‘Predator’ film reportedly casts Amber Midthunder as lead

Amber Midthunder, best known for her roles in Legion and Roswell, has reportedly been cast in the lead role in the forthcoming Predator sequel. According to both The Ronin and Discussing Film, Midthunder has signed on to star in the project, which leaked reports suggest will centre around “a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ Sequel Gets the Greenlight at Disney Plus

Cruella de Vil can’t be stopped and, from the sounds of it, Disney is looking to keep her around. After last week’s successful release of the villain origin story to their streaming service, Disney+, it has been announced that the movie will be receiving a sequel. According to The Hollywood...