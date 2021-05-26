Onnalee Blank, The Underground Railroad – Craft Considerations
Curated by IndieWire’s Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work that we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, the above video with re-recording mixer/supervising sound editor Onnalee Blank breaks down how she introduced the series’ most destabilizing and fear-inducing force: Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), the slave catcher, who haunts each leg of Cora’s (Thuso Mbedu) journey.www.indiewire.com