Belarus has released dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, from jail and moved them to house arrest, in a possible sign that the country’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, is looking to negotiate his way out of new sanctions.Mr Protasevich and Ms Sapega have been detained by the erratic authoritarian since they were hauled off a Ryanair flight on 23 May in a hijacking operation. They have been held in dubious conditions since, with evidence of physical and psychological torture.The news of the couple’s release to house arrest comes a day after the European Union announced a new...